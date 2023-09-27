News / World News / Kremlin says US, Britain behind Sept 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts

Kremlin says US, Britain behind Sept 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts

Reuters |
Sep 27, 2023 04:40 PM IST

Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts: "They are involved, one way or another, in this terrorist attack," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

he Kremlin said on Wednesday that underwater explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were organised by the United States and Britain.

The release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea.(AFP)
"They are involved, one way or another, in this terrorist attack," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular news briefing in response to a question about the September 2022 blasts, without providing any evidence.

