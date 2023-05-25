Home / World News / Kyiv defences repel Russian drone attack: officials

Kyiv defences repel Russian drone attack: officials

AFP |
May 25, 2023 10:02 AM IST

Military chiefs said Kyiv's air defences destroyed all of the drones during the three-hour air attack, the twelfth this month.

Russian forces carried out overnight drone attacks on Kyiv, officials said Thursday, continuing a month-long campaign of air strikes against the Ukrainian capital.

Smoke rises over a fuel tank following an alleged drone attack.(Reuters/File)
Smoke rises over a fuel tank following an alleged drone attack.(Reuters/File)

Military chiefs said Kyiv's air defences destroyed all of the drones during the three-hour air attack, the twelfth this month.

Serhiy Popko, head of the city's military administration, said in a message on Telegram that Russia "again attacked Kyiv from the air".

"The attack was massive," the statement added. "The enemy continues to use attack tactics in several waves, with intervals between groups of attacking drones."

He added that "all detected air targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed" by Ukrainian air defence systems.

The attacks were carried out using Iranian-made Shahed drones, the statement added, citing preliminary information.

Air alerts were also reported in the cities of Kharkiv and Chernivtsi.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine war ukraine + 3 more
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine war ukraine + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out