Kyiv, other regions announce air alerts after alleged Kremlin drone strike
Reuters |
May 03, 2023 07:17 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv and some central and eastern Ukrainian regions announced air alerts.
Kyiv and some central and eastern Ukrainian regions announced air alerts on Wednesday, shortly after the Kremlin accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.
A senior Ukrainian presidential official denied the accusation and said it indicated Moscow was preparing a major "terrorist provocation".
