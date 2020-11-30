e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Lahore again tops list of world’s most polluted cities; Delhi is second

Lahore again tops list of world’s most polluted cities; Delhi is second

According to the index, Lahore reported a particulate matter (PM) rating of 423. Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi ranked at 7 on the AQI. Delhi came in second with a PM of 229, while Nepal’s capital Kathmandu ranked the third-worst city with a PM of 178.

world Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:25 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Lahore
People travel on a road as smog envelops Lahore, Pakistan.
People travel on a road as smog envelops Lahore, Pakistan.(AP)
         

Pakistan’s cultural capital Lahore has once again topped the list of world’s most polluted cities.

“Lahore ranks the most polluted city in the world,” according to air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index on Monday.

According to the index, Lahore reported a particulate matter (PM) rating of 423. Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi ranked at 7 on the AQI. New Delhi came in second with a PM of 229, while Nepal’s capital Kathmandu ranked the third-worst city with a PM of 178.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. Lahore’s AQI fell in the range of 301 and higher, which has been classified as “hazardous”.

According to environmental experts and an earlier report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the cause of smog remains years-long pollution caused mostly by the transport sector and industries, and not just crop burning. Trans-boundary pollution is also not the main reason as the Met Department has confirmed that Punjab primarily experiences a westerly wave during winter.

Out of the 162 brick kilns still operating on the old technology, around 80 were converted to zigzag recently, while work was under way on the others. Out of the 80 zigzag kilns, 30 have been newly built and the remaining converted.

Brick kilns were shut down on November 7 till December 31. Even as the government claims to be cracking down on kilns, several of them were still operating, some even overnight.

tags
top news
India giving befitting reply to anti-national forces: PM Modi in Varanasi
India giving befitting reply to anti-national forces: PM Modi in Varanasi
LIVE: ‘Free farmers at Burari’, farm union leaders say on talks with govt
LIVE: ‘Free farmers at Burari’, farm union leaders say on talks with govt
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
‘Up to them’: MEA on Pakistan cooperating with India’s initiatives at SCO 
‘Up to them’: MEA on Pakistan cooperating with India’s initiatives at SCO 
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Moderna to seek US, EU emergency authorization today
Moderna to seek US, EU emergency authorization today
Michael Holding highlights an area where ‘India are struggling’
Michael Holding highlights an area where ‘India are struggling’
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In