e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

‘Langar on campus’ for Birmingham City University students to mark Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary

The Birmingham City University said on Friday that the annual langar event is usually held in February or March, but has been advanced in view of the founder of Sikhism’s birth anniversary being celebrated in India, UK and across the globe.

world Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:58 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Birmingham City University is the second university in UK to mark the Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.
Birmingham City University is the second university in UK to mark the Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.(HT Photo)
         

The Birmingham City University will host its annual ‘Langar on campus’ event — which began in 2016 in the town with a large Sikh population — on November 12 to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth.

It is the second university in Birmingham to mark the anniversary, after Union minister for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri last week delivered a lecture at the University of Birmingham and announced the setting up of a Guru Nanak Chair with initial funding from the Indian government.

The Birmingham City University said on Friday that the annual langar event is usually held in February or March, but has been advanced in view of the founder of Sikhism’s birth anniversary being celebrated in India, UK and across the globe.

Karanjit Kaur, president of the Sikh Society at Birmingham City University’s Students’ Union, said: “This event is open to all regardless of colour, background or religion. It’s an amazing event as we are spreading Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of humanity and serving other people.”

“We are celebrating this event very early this year as the date we have chosen is very special to us Sikhs. “This date was the start of our religion when our first Guru created Sikhi. Sikh Society has had a major impact on my life and makes me personally connect with God”.

Sukhbir Singh, vice-president of the society, added: “The purpose of having Langar on Campus is to promote oneness and equality no matter what race, culture, religion and status. It was started by our first Guru, hence why the Langar on Campus is being held earlier this year to celebrate the 550th Gurpurab of our Guru Ji”.

“From previous years we’ve noticed that doing this seva provides an excellent opportunity for Sikh students to engage positively in their student life.”

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News