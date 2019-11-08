‘Langar on campus’ for Birmingham City University students to mark Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary

world

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:58 IST

The Birmingham City University will host its annual ‘Langar on campus’ event — which began in 2016 in the town with a large Sikh population — on November 12 to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth.

It is the second university in Birmingham to mark the anniversary, after Union minister for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri last week delivered a lecture at the University of Birmingham and announced the setting up of a Guru Nanak Chair with initial funding from the Indian government.

The Birmingham City University said on Friday that the annual langar event is usually held in February or March, but has been advanced in view of the founder of Sikhism’s birth anniversary being celebrated in India, UK and across the globe.

Karanjit Kaur, president of the Sikh Society at Birmingham City University’s Students’ Union, said: “This event is open to all regardless of colour, background or religion. It’s an amazing event as we are spreading Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of humanity and serving other people.”

“We are celebrating this event very early this year as the date we have chosen is very special to us Sikhs. “This date was the start of our religion when our first Guru created Sikhi. Sikh Society has had a major impact on my life and makes me personally connect with God”.

Sukhbir Singh, vice-president of the society, added: “The purpose of having Langar on Campus is to promote oneness and equality no matter what race, culture, religion and status. It was started by our first Guru, hence why the Langar on Campus is being held earlier this year to celebrate the 550th Gurpurab of our Guru Ji”.

“From previous years we’ve noticed that doing this seva provides an excellent opportunity for Sikh students to engage positively in their student life.”