Large barricades erected around White House and Treasury? Video sparks speculation

A video circulating on social media shows construction crews erecting large anti-scale barricades around the White House and the US Treasury building. This has prompted widespread speculation about the reason behind the sudden security measures. A video showing construction crews erecting barricades around the White House has surfaced. (REUTERS)

While some users suggested the barricades could be related to preparations for upcoming July 4 celebrations, others speculated they might be tied to potential protests or political developments.

One person commented, “I believe they’re getting ready for the new Kings protest on July 3 or fourth.”

Another user added, “Yeah... when they break out the anti-scale fencing at night, it’s never because they’re prepping for a bake sale. That’s usually code for: Some kind of announcement is coming, possibly with serious public blowback. A trial verdict, indictment, or legal action.”

A third person commented, “4th of July protests, planned in DC, likely to be a riot. Don't leave your bricks out.”

Another user wrote, “I never saw the White House barricaded for the 4th of July parade or celebration in the 3 years I was stationed there from 2021-2024. Very odd.”

Another commented, “I do recall seeing a post somewhere talking about a No Kings 2.0 Day on July 4th. This is likely in response to that among many similar things.”

Adding to the speculation, AI chatbot Grok responded to a user by citing a planned protest: “There is a planned ‘National March on Washington’ protest against U.S. military action in Iran on June 28, 2025, likely prompting the barricades around the White House and Treasury. The event, organized by the ANSWER Coalition, is expected to draw large crowds. No official statements confirm this, but the timing and anti-scale barriers suggest crowd control for this protest. Other possibilities, like unannounced events or routine security, lack evidence.”

At this time, the video remains unverified, and Hindustan Times has not independently confirmed its authenticity. The White House has not issued a statement in response to the footage.