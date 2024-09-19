Lebanon news live updates: 32 killed, over 3000 injured in Hezbollah device explosions
Hezbollah-Israel tensions live: At least 20 people were killed and over 450 injured in Lebanon after hand-held radios or walkie talkies used by militant group Hezbollah exploded in multiple parts of the country. The highly sophisticated attack came a day after a suspected Israeli attack targeting pagers used by the group for communication between its members....Read More
More on the explosions
- At least 32 people have been killed and over 3000 have been injured in two back-to-back attacks that can add new complexities to peace efforts in a region torn by the Gaza war.
- Lebanon's Information Minister Ziyad Makari said the explosions are an attack on the country's sovereignty as a whole. Lebanon also blamed Israel's top spy agency Mossad for what experts have called most audacious “supply-chain” operations in the history of intelligence.
- Israel did not officially commented on the explosions but made it clear that war could be the only way to stop Hezbollah's attacks in the country's northern borders and enable its citizens to return home.
- Iran's ambassador to Lebanon was seriously injured in one of the explosions. The Islamic Republic, believed to be the main backer of Hezbollah, said it will respond to these explosions.
- The United States is trying to calm the situation. Amos Hochstein, Washington’s top envoy to avoid all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, told Netanyahu that a deeper conflict is not in Israel’s interest and would only risk a regionwide war.
Hezbollah-Israel tensions live updates: Hezbollah responds after serial explosions
Hezbollah-Israel tensions live updates: Militant group Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli artillery positions with rockets, the first strike at its arch-foe since the blasts. The response raises the prospect of a wider Middle East war.
Hezbollah-Israel tensions live: Lebanon fears ‘Israel and its crimes’
Hezbollah-Israel tensions live: Lebanon's Information Minister Ziyad Makari told Al-Jazeera TV that his country didn’t fear Hezbollah’s response, but “Israel and its crimes.” “What happened is a new kind of warfare, and investigations are ongoing by the state and Hezbollah,” he said.
“There will certainly be coordination between the state and the group to investigate, because the attack is on Lebanese sovereignty as a whole,” he added.