Lebanon news live updates: 32 killed, over 3000 injured in Hezbollah device explosions

Sep 19, 2024 7:19 AM IST

Hezbollah-Israel tensions live: Lebanon's Information Minister Ziyad Makari told Al-Jazeera TV that his country didn’t fear Hezbollah’s response, but “Israel and its crimes.” “What happened is a new kind of warfare, and investigations are ongoing by the state and Hezbollah,” he said.

“There will certainly be coordination between the state and the group to investigate, because the attack is on Lebanese sovereignty as a whole,” he added.