‘Look forward to working with you’: WHO chief congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

“Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! Crises like the #COVID19 pandemic show the importance of global solidarity in protecting lives and livelihoods. Together!” tweeted WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

world Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 07:42 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Geneva
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020 (Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their victory in the presidential election.

Also noting the importance of a joint fight against the Covid-19, he said the WHO would look forward to work with them.

“Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! My @WHO colleagues and I look forward to working with you and your teams. Crises like the #COVID19 pandemic show the importance of global solidarity in protecting lives and livelihoods. Together!” Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Washington Post reported, citing informed sources that Biden plans to sign a number of executive orders after his inauguration, including the one on the reversal of the US withdrawal from WHO.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, President Donald Trump has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

A number of world leaders have already congratulated Biden on the election victory. (ANI/Sputnik)

