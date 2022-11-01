Home / World News / Lottery winner keeps $30 million jackpot secret from wife and child. His reason

Lottery winner keeps $30 million jackpot secret from wife and child. His reason

world news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 10:20 AM IST

China: The man identified only as Mr. Li went alone to the lottery office in Nanning, in the southern region of Guangxi, to claim his prize, the Nanning Evening News reported.

He donated 5 million yuan to charity and said he hadn’t decided what to do with the rest.
Bloomberg |

A man in southern China is keeping his 219 million yuan ($29.9 million) lottery jackpot a secret from his wife and child, saying he was worried that the winnings might make them lazy.

The man identified only as Mr. Li went alone to the lottery office in Nanning, in the southern region of Guangxi, to claim his prize, the Nanning Evening News reported. He wore a bright yellow costume that covered his head in photos showing him accepting the prize.

“I didn’t tell my wife and child, for fear that they would be too complacent and would not work or work hard in the future,” the man told the newspaper last week.

China’s central government runs lotteries to raise money for welfare and sports. Players in Guangxi pick six numbers on red balls and a one on a blue ball. The man said his winning numbers were ones he’d been playing years: 2, 15, 19, 26, 27, 29 and 2.

