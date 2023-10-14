News / World News / Bomb alert at France's Palace of Versailles, Louvre Museum shuts down

Bomb alert at France's Palace of Versailles, Louvre Museum shuts down

PTI |
Oct 14, 2023 07:51 PM IST

The Louvre communication service said no one has been hurt and no incident has been reported.

The Louvre Museum in Paris is evacuating all visitors and staff and closing early on Saturday because it received a written threat. It said the move was linked to the government's decision to put France on high alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.

French police officers keep watch outside of the Louvre museum, closed for security reasons, in Paris.(Reuters)
French police officers keep watch outside of the Louvre museum, closed for security reasons, in Paris.(Reuters)

The Louvre communication service said no one has been hurt and no incident has been reported. Paris police said verifications in the museum are underway.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Alarms rang out through the vast museum in central Paris overlooking the Seine River when the evacuation was announced, and in the underground shopping center beneath its signature pyramid.

Police cordoned off the monument from all sides, and the underground access, as tourists and other visitors streamed out. Videos posted online showed people leaving, some hurriedly and some stopping to take photos, others apparently confused about what was happening.

Read more: 'Heated' fighting in Ukraine's Avdiivka as Russia tries to 'surround' city

The French government raised the threat alert level and is deploying 7,000 troops to increase security after Friday's school attack. French authorities say a former student suspected of Islamic radicalization killed a teacher and wounded three other people before being captured.

The government is also concerned about fallout in France from the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Louvre, home to masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa, welcomes between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors per day.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out