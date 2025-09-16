Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

ANI |
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 07:27 pm IST

According to local media, the final decision on recognition is expected to be taken later this month at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Luxembourg intends to recognise the State of Palestine, Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel told a parliamentary commission on Monday.

The final decision on recognition is expected to be taken later this month at the UN General Assembly in New York(REUTERS)
The final decision on recognition is expected to be taken later this month at the UN General Assembly in New York(REUTERS)

According to local media, the final decision on recognition is expected to be taken later this month at the UN General Assembly in New York, in coordination with several other countries, including France and Belgium.

The announcement comes after months of hesitation by Luxembourg's government and amid growing calls by European leaders for an end to Israel's war in Gaza, launched after the 7th October 2023 Hamas attack.

Local health officials report that more than 60,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict. Local health officials say over 60,000 Palestinians have died in the war. European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera has called Israel's actions in Gaza genocide.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the EU executive would take a harder stance toward Israel over the war, pausing payments to the country and sanctioning what she called "extremist ministers" and violent settlers.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly voted to endorse a declaration that contains "tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps" toward a two-state solution in the region ahead of its meeting on 22nd September.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On