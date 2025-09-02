Belgium announces sanctions on Israel, to recognise Palestine at UN General Assembly

Belgium's foreign minister, Maxime Prevot, announced on Tuesday that his country will recognise the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September. Belgian Vice-prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prevot made the announcement on Israel and Palestine(AFP File)

"Palestine will be recognised by Belgium at the UN session! And firm sanctions are being imposed against the Israeli government," Prevot wrote on X.

Prevot also made it clear that “any antisemitism or glorification of terrorism by Hamas supporters” will also be more strongly condemned.

"12 firm sanctions are being implemented at the national level, including a ban on importing products from the settlements, a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies, restrictions on consular assistance to Belgians living in illegal settlements under international law, potential judicial prosecutions, bans on overflights and transit, the designation of two extremist Israeli ministers, several violent settlers, and Hamas leaders as "persona non grata" in our country," the foreign minister said about sanctions on Israel.

Pevot, who is also Belgium's deputy Prime Minister, said that the administrative formalisation of the recognition of Palestine will happen by royal decree once the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza has been released and Hamas no longer has any role.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron said France would recognise a Palestinian state at the UN meeting, due to be held in New York later this month. More than a dozen other Western countries have since called on others to do the same.

Europe and the larger West recognising Palestine?

France, the UK, Canada, Australia and Malta have said they would formalise their pledge of recognition of a Palestinian state during the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly, which starts on September 23. Some others, including New Zealand, Finland and Portugal, are considering a similar move.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Palestinian statehood and plans to expand the military offensive in Gaza. Israel and the US say recognising a Palestinian state emboldens militants.