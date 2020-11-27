e-paper
Home / World News / Magnitude 4.7 quake hits eastern Turkey, no damage reported

Magnitude 4.7 quake hits eastern Turkey, no damage reported

After the October 30 earthquake in which more that a hundred people were killed and more than a thousand people were injured, another quake hits eastern Turkey. No damage has been reported so far.

world Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:23 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Mallika Soni
Associated Press | Posted by Mallika Soni
Istanbul
A worker in a bulldozer demolishes a building that was damaged at the October 30 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. More that a hundred people were killed and more than a thousand people were injured due to the earthquake on October 30 in Turkey.
A worker in a bulldozer demolishes a building that was damaged at the October 30 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. More that a hundred people were killed and more than a thousand people were injured due to the earthquake on October 30 in Turkey. (AP)
         

An earthquake with a 4.7 magnitude shook Malatya province in eastern Turkey on Friday, sending people pouring out into the streets in fear. There was however, no immediate report of any damage or casualties.

The quake, which was centered in the town of Puturge, struck at 11:27 a.m. (0827 GMT), Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said. It was felt in several neighboring provinces.

Malatya’s Gov. Aydin Barus told the state-run Anadolu Agency that his office had not received any “negative reports” concerning possible damage or injuries.

Several people rushed out of their homes or workplaces in fear that buildings might topple, the agency reported.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

The country was hit by two strong tremors this year — one that hit the western port city of Izmir last month, killing 114 people and one that struck Elazig province, which neighbors Malatya, killing 41 people.

At least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey in 1999.

