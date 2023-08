An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Turkmenistan on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. Turkmenistan Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 48 km (29.83 miles), GFZ said.(Representational)

The quake was at a depth of 48 km (29.83 miles), GFZ said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON