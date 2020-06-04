e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocks Southern California, no immediate reports of damage

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocks Southern California, no immediate reports of damage

The temblor hit in a sparsely populated area near the Mojave Desert community of Searles Valley but was felt across Southern California, as far away as Los Angeles itself.

world Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:15 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Los Angeles
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday in the California desert
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday in the California desert(REUTERS)
         

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday in the California desert about 150 miles (241 km) northeast of Los Angeles, but there were no reports of damage or injuries in the sparsely populated area.

The temblor hit in a sparsely populated area near the Mojave Desert community of Searles Valley but was felt across Southern California, as far away as Los Angeles itself.

A series of strong of earthquakes and aftershocks struck that area near the small town of Ridgecrest on July 4 and 5 of last year. Such quakes are not uncommon in seismically active California.

tags
top news
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In