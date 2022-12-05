Home / World News / Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hihifo, Tonga: Report

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hihifo, Tonga: Report

world news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 10:35 PM IST

The quake was at a depth of 35 km, the USGS said.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km, the USGS said. (REUTERS)
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck in the sea about 108 kilometres (67 miles) northeasteast of Hihifo, Tonga on Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Monday, December 05, 2022
