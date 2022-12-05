Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hihifo, Tonga: Report
Published on Dec 05, 2022 10:35 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck in the sea about 108 kilometres (67 miles) northeasteast of Hihifo, Tonga on Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 35 km, the USGS said.
