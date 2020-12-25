e-paper
Dec 25, 2020-Friday
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocks Philippines

The quake occurred at a depth of 144 km (89 miles), EMSC said.

world Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 06:15 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Manila
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines on Friday
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Mindoro region of the Philippines, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Friday.

The temblor, which was also felt in the capital region, also registered at magnitude 6.3 at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The centre was traced at Calatagan in Batangas province, according to an initial report from Phivolcs, which said it did not expect damage but warned of aftershocks.

It issued no tsunami warning.

