Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes western Iran

The earthquake was shallow, which can cause severe damage. It was felt as far as Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.

world Updated: Nov 25, 2018 22:56 IST
AP
AP
Tehran
People stand in the street after feeling tremors in Baghdad.(AP File Photo/Representative image)

The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck western Iran near its border with Iraq.

The earthquake Sunday night hit near Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran’s Kermanshah province.

State television in Iran reported the quake, saying it had magnitude of 6.4.

Varying magnitudes are common in the immediate aftermath of a temblor.

The earthquake was shallow, which can cause severe damage. It was felt as far as Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.

A November 2017 earthquake in the same area killed over 400 people.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 22:46 IST

