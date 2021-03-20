Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northern Japan, 1 metre tsunami: Report
An earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Saturday, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster and generating a tsunami of 1 metre, public broadcaster NHK said.
The quake hit the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at 6:26 p.m. (0926 GMT) and had a magnitude of 7.2 at a depth of 60 km (37 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Tohoku Electric Power Co has halted the Onagawa nuclear plant and is checking for any irregularities, NHK said.
Tokyo Electric Power said it is checking the condition of the Fukushima Dai-Ichi power station that was wrecked by the massive March 2011 quake, which caused nuclear meltdowns and mass evacuations.
NHK showed footage from inside its Sendai bureau showing a plaque suspended from the ceiling shaking for about 30 seconds following the tremor. It did not report any items falling from shelves or any immediate damage.
The quake could be felt in Tokyo about 400 km south of the epicentre.
NHK warned the public against coming anywhere near the shore.
Missiles in Aramco attacks were made in Iran: Saudi Arabia
- The Houthis said earlier Friday they struck an Aramco refinery in the Saudi capital using six bomb-laden drones.
Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after administering AstraZeneca shot
- The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.
Launch of Astroscale spacecraft for debris removal demo using magnets postponed
- Nasa said in its January report that at least 26,000 pieces of space junk that are the size of a softball or larger could destroy a satellite on impact.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19
AstraZeneca exports can be banned if bloc not supplied first: EU chief
- The warning comes as the European Union struggles to speed up its Covid-19 inoculation campaign, just as many member states are battling rising infection rates that have forced renewed restrictions.
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani appoints 2 ministers, angers ruling partner
Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northern Japan, 1 metre tsunami: Report
Twitter to establish legal entity in Turkey, comply with 'controversial' law
- In a statement Friday, the social media company said it had reviewed the amended internet law and made the decision to comply with, it but promised to continue “defending open, public conversation and ensuring our service is available to people everywhere.”
'Should've already finished': As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly pay a price
Over 60 lawmakers call for England to allow protests during lockdown
Despite frosty talks, Biden good for US-China ties, says ex-defence secretary
Scarred economy poses as Netanyahu’s main challenge as crisis fades
US lawmakers and experts support historic QUAD leadership summit
Ex-Chinese officials see areas for co-operation after Alaska mess
Pakistani journalist shot dead while getting haircut, says police
- Ajay Lalwani, 31, a reporter for a local television station and an Urdu language newspaper, was shot multiple times while having his hair cut at a barber shop Thursday, said Ashiq Mirani, the area police chief.