Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southern Philippines: USGS

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southern Philippines: USGS

AFP |
Dec 03, 2023 05:11 PM IST

The quake was 10 km below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 hit the southern Philippines on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, one of a number of strong aftershocks after a magnitude 7.6 quake a day earlier.

At least two people were killed and several were injured after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook the southern Philippines late on December 2, triggering tsunami warnings that were later lifted. (Photo by AFP)
At least two people were killed and several were injured after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook the southern Philippines late on December 2, triggering tsunami warnings that were later lifted. (Photo by AFP)

The latest quake hit at about 6:36 pm local time (1036 GMT) northeast of Bislig on Mindanao island. At least two people were killed in the earlier magnitude 7.6 quake late on Saturday night.

