Home / World News / Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised at Canada university campus

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised at Canada university campus

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Mar 28, 2023 10:37 PM IST

The bust of the Mahatma was located in the Peace Park within the campus of Simon Fraser University in the town of Burnaby in British Colombia

Toronto: In the second such incident within a week, a bust of Mahatma Gandhi located in the campus of a university in British Columbia was targeted and decapitated by unidentified vandals.

The bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Simon Fraser University campus in Burnaby, British Colombia, Canada was garlanded on October 2 every year. (Supplied photo)
The bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Simon Fraser University campus in Burnaby, British Colombia, Canada was garlanded on October 2 every year. (Supplied photo)

The incident is believed to have occurred on Monday. The bust of the Mahatma was located in the Peace Park within the campus of Simon Fraser University (SFU) in the town of Burnaby in British Colombia.

The vandalism drew a sharp reaction from India’s consulate in Vancouver, as it tweeted, “We strongly condemn the heinous crime of vandalising the statue of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhi.”

“The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly,” the consulate added.

The bust has been a fixture at the campus since 1970, and was created at the Fine Arts Studio of the Wagh Brothers in Mumbai.

On October 2 every year, the university organises garlanding of the bust.

Just last Thursday, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, located at the City Hall in the town of Hamilton in Ontario was defaced and anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti spray-painted near its base. That incident is being investigated by Hamilton Police’s Hate Crime Unit.

In July last year, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill, was also defaced. The 20-foot tall bronze statue was situated in the temple’s Peace Park.

Similar incidents have continued to take place over the past nine months. In February, a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) was desecrated, with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti spray-painted on its back wall. The target of the vandalism was the Shri Ram Mandir in the town of Mississauga in the GTA. On January 30, the Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton was similarly desecrated.

None of these incidents have so far resulted in any arrests. While they have been linked by some to the so-called Punjab Referendum being organised by the secessionist group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Canadian law enforcement has yet to establish that connection.

Statues of the Mahatma have been targeted in North America even earlier. In February last year, one was discovered decapitated in New York, while in January 2021, another was vandalised in Davis, California.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out