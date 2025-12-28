Major cities cancel or tighten security at New Year events amid terror concerns

Several major cities across the world have canceled New Year’s Eve events or tightened security following heightened public safety concerns, including terror threats, recent violent incidents, and risks linked to large crowds. Authorities say the decisions are precautionary and aimed at reducing the dangers associated with mass gatherings, according to reports by The Mirror US and Fox News. In Paris, city authorities canceled the planned New Year’s Eve concert on the Champs Élysées following a request from police. (Unsplash/ Representational)

Security concerns intensified after US federal authorities announced they had foiled an alleged New Year’s Eve bombing plot in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Officials said four suspects were arrested in the Mojave Desert while rehearsing an attack, before they could assemble a functional explosive device.

Foiled Los Angeles bombing plot raises alarms

The FBI said the suspects were planning coordinated attacks using improvised explosive devices targeting multiple locations in Los Angeles. First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said investigators intervened before the plot could be carried out.

The suspects, all from the Los Angeles area, were charged following their arrests, according to federal authorities cited by Fox News and The Mirror US.

Los Angeles city officials have not canceled New Year’s Eve celebrations, but authorities said security planning remains under constant review as the holiday approaches.

Paris cancels Champs Élysées concert

In Paris, city authorities canceled the planned New Year’s Eve concert on the Champs Élysées following a request from police. Officials cited concerns about unpredictable crowd movement and the risk of stampedes in one of the city’s busiest areas. Fireworks at the Arc de Triomphe will still go ahead, with a prerecorded concert airing instead of a live performance.

Jeanne d’Hauteserre, mayor of Paris’ 8th Arrondissement, said the area was not suited to hosting large moving crowds, according to Agence France-Presse.

Sydney and Tokyo scale back celebrations

In Sydney, New Year’s Eve events at Bondi Beach were canceled following a deadly terror attack earlier this month. Waverley Council said the decision was made due to the situation on the ground and concerns for public safety, as reported by Sky News and cited by The Mirror US. Event organizers said the move was also intended to show solidarity with the city’s Jewish community.

In Tokyo, officials canceled the popular Shibuya New Year’s Eve countdown, citing risks linked to overcrowding and the potential for attacks. Shibuya Ward mayor Ken Hasebe said authorities were focused on preventing crowd accidents and disorder, according to a government release cited by Fox News.

Heightened security elsewhere

Belgrade has also canceled its official New Year’s Eve celebrations, with city officials confirming there will be no organized events this year. In contrast, New York City is moving ahead with its Times Square ball drop, where around one million people are expected to attend.

Former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro told Fox News that New Year’s Eve is one of the most heavily policed events in the United States. He said extensive planning goes on behind the scenes to prevent terror threats, crowd violence, and stampedes.

Authorities across cities have urged people attending celebrations to remain alert, follow security guidance, and plan for crowded conditions as the year comes to a close.