Malaysia detains 60 Chinese citizens for trespassing into territorial waters

All were arrested after failing to produce permits from authorities to conduct activities or anchor in Malaysian waters, the agency said. It added the vessels, which didn’t have any cargo, were seized.

world Updated: Oct 11, 2020 14:34 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
In this file picture, Chinese boats fish at the disputed Scarborough Shoal. Malaysia has detained 60 Chinese fishermen for entering territorial waters.
In this file picture, Chinese boats fish at the disputed Scarborough Shoal. Malaysia has detained 60 Chinese fishermen for entering territorial waters. (REUTERS)
         

Malaysia’s maritime authority detained six Chinese fishing vessels and their crews for allegedly trespassing in waters off one of its southern states.

The vessels, registered in Qinhuangdao, China, were believed to be sailing toward Mauritania in northwestern Africa to fish but had to stop and anchor off Johor state due to a malfunction, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a statement Saturday evening. There were six captains and 54 crew members, all Chinese nationals and between the ages of 31 and 60, it said.

All were arrested after failing to produce permits from authorities to conduct activities or anchor in Malaysian waters, the agency said. It added the vessels, which didn’t have any cargo, were seized.

Territorial tensions in the South China Sea have been on the rise with countries such as Vietnam pushing back against China’s maritime claims. Malaysia recently joined the fray by submitting to the United Nations its claim to rights over the remaining portion of a continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles from the country’s baselines.

