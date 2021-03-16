Malaysia's Top Glove charged with failing to provide worker accommodation
Malaysian glove manufacturer Top Glove Corp Bhd has been charged with failing to provide worker accommodation meeting the minimum housing and amenities standards set out by the country's Labour Department, state news agency Bernama reported.
Top Glove, the world's largest medical glove maker, was charged by the Sessions Court in the city of Ipoh with 10 counts of having failed to meet those requirements, the news agency said. According to the charges, 10 of Top Glove's foreign worker accommodations in the state of Perak did not receive certification from the Labour Department, it added.
The company pleaded not guilty to all charges and court proceedings will resume on April 28, Bernama reported.
Top Glove could be fined up to 50,000 ringgit per charge, a charge sheet showed.
Top Glove was not immediately available for a comment.
Also read: Malaysia to buy more Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines
The Labour Department, part of the Ministry of Human Resources, launched investigations into worker accommodation and hostels at several Top Glove units in November last year after a Covid-19 outbreak at a Top Glove factory in an industrial area near the capital Kuala Lumpur.
The outbreak became the largest cluster in Malaysia, with more than 5,000 workers having tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Labour Deparment had recommended filing charges after opening 19 probes.
Independent consultant, Impactt, said last week it "no longer" found any indication of systemic forced labour at Top Glove, and that the manufacturer was making progress on some indicators including living conditions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea warns US not to 'cause a stink' before Seoul meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Hong Kong's tough rules sees babies isolated, families cramped
- Hong Kong authorities have ordered that anyone testing positive for the virus must go to hospital, including babies, while all their close contacts, even those who test negative, are sent to makeshift quarantine camps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News Corp inks Australia Facebook deal, signalling truce after blackout
- The agreement, terms of which were not disclosed, makes News Corp the first major media outlet to strike a Facebook deal under controversial new laws that let an Australian government-appointed arbitrator set fees if companies fail to do so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition
- The accusation came in an annual China Central Television broadcast Monday to mark Consumers’ Day that often highlights complaints against foreign brands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least two killed in Afghanistan after gunmen ambush university bus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN report finds APAC region may achieve less than 10% of SDGs by 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden is latest country to stop using AstraZeneca vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to lay out plan for lifting lockdowns amid AstraZeneca setback
- The coordinated lifting of lockdowns will be based on a tier “system reflecting the epidemiological situation in each member state,” the Commission will say. The document’s publication is coming as a surge in contagion across the continent is forcing governments to prolong or reimpose restrictions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'US-China ties won't improve until...': Joe Biden's aide explains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aluminum PJSC expects elevated prices as global economy recovers from pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany defers Covid-19 vaccination summit over AstraZeneca furore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
N Korea warns US not to 'cause a stink' before Seoul meeting
- She said the North would also consider scrapping an office that handled South Korean tours to the North’s scenic Diamond Mountain, which Seoul suspended in 2008 after a North Korean guard fatally shot a South Korean tourist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani to work with John Keells Holdings to develop port terminal in Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca expands planned US supply of Covid antibody drug
- AZD7442 is a combination of two antibodies and is currently in late-stage development for the prevention and treatment of Covid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yellen to meet Christian, Jewish religious leaders and Jubilee network director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox