Mall of America in Minnesota, US, under lockdown after reported shooting

Published on Dec 24, 2022 08:34 AM IST

The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a “reported shooting” at the mall. Police said the mall had been placed on lockdown.

A police officer carrying a rifle exits the Mall of America following a shooting in December 2021.(AP file)
AP

Police in Minnesota say the Mall of America has been placed on lockdown after a reported shooting.

Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.

The Mall of America confirmed the lockdown on its Twitter account and asked shoppers to remain in “the closest secure location.”

Representatives from the city of Bloomington and the Mall of America did not immediately return requests for comment.

