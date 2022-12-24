Mall of America in Minnesota, US, under lockdown after reported shooting

Police in Minnesota say the Mall of America has been placed on lockdown after a reported shooting.

The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a “reported shooting” at the mall. Police said the mall had been placed on lockdown.

Bloomington Police and EMS are on scene of a reported shooting at the Mall Of America. MOA is on lockdown. Please stay out of the area. Information will be released via twitter as it becomes available. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 24, 2022

Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.

The Mall of America confirmed the lockdown on its Twitter account and asked shoppers to remain in “the closest secure location.”

Representatives from the city of Bloomington and the Mall of America did not immediately return requests for comment.