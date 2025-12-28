Search
Man in Suriname fatally stabs nine people, including five children, suspect held

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 28, 2025 10:20 pm IST

The Paramaribo police had to open fire on the suspect, who was wounded in the legs and is hospitalized.

A man stabbed to death nine people, including five children, overnight in Suriname's capital Paramaribo, police said on Sunday.

A police vehicle is parked at an intersection near crime scene tape. (For representation/AP)
The authorities said that the suspect was wounded and arrested, according to AFP.

“During the night from Saturday, December 27, to Sunday, December 28, a male individual killed... four adults and five children with a sharp object. A sixth child and an adult were seriously injured and were transported to the hospital,” a police statement said.

