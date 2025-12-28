Man in Suriname fatally stabs nine people, including five children, suspect held

The Paramaribo police had to open fire on the suspect, who was wounded in the legs and is hospitalized.
A man stabbed to death nine people, including five children, overnight in Suriname's capital Paramaribo, police said on Sunday.
The authorities said that the suspect was wounded and arrested, according to AFP.
“During the night from Saturday, December 27, to Sunday, December 28, a male individual killed... four adults and five children with a sharp object. A sixth child and an adult were seriously injured and were transported to the hospital,” a police statement said.
The Paramaribo police had to open fire on the suspect, who was wounded in the legs and is hospitalized.
