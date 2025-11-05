Man rams car into pedestrians in France's Oleron, at least 10 injured

A driver rammed his car into pedestrians and cyclists on France's Oleron island on Wednesday, injuring at least 10 people. French police secure the area outside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville in Paris, France. (REUTERS)

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the suspect, in his mid-30s, has been arrested.

The French authorities said that the man deliberately drove into the people and shouted "Allahu Akbar" (Arabic for "God is Greatest") when arrested by police, according to AFP.

The authorities, however, added that "the motive has not been confirmed" and that the anti-terrorism squad had not taken up the case.

The mayor of Dolus-d'Oleron, Thibault Brechkoff, said that the man drove some distance between the two villages on the island as he mowed several people, including a young girl.

As per local reports, the man is known to the local police for petty crime including driving while drunk and drug-related offences. The man has been taken into custody for “attempted murder”.