Man seen brandishing knives in UK's Edinburgh, likely stabbed multiple people: Report

Multiple people are likely to have been stabbed in the UK city of Edinburgh on Monday by a man with knives, the Daily Mail reported. Police in the area warned the public to avoid parts of the city after a man was seen brandishing two knives. Multiple people were reportedly stabbed in UK city of Edinburgh on Monday by a man with Knives (Representational Photo/AFP)

Locals reportedly said that a number of people may have been stabbed, with an emergency response in place since before 9 am local time. Armed police are present at the incident in Calder in the west of the city.

Scotland police informed that the disturbance occurred near Edinburgh's Calder area, which was later contained. In an X post, the department confirmed that the incident is “not being treated as terror-related.”

“Officers were called to reports of a man with a bladed weapon on Calder Gardens around 8:25 am," Chief Inspector Scott Kennedy said.

He also said that specialist resources, including armed officers, are in attendance at a property nearby, and enquiries are ongoing. “Two people were injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment,” he added.

The police also assured that the officers will remain in the area as enquiries continue and urged anyone with information to approach the concerned officers.

According to the report, the suspect was seen earlier roaming around the back of a local cafe between 8 am and 8.30 am. Locals informed that the school is in lockdown in the area and the community is on alert.