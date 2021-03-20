Maninder Sidhu named as Canadian Parliamentary secretary

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named 36-year-old Indo-Canadian Maninder Sidhu, a first-term Parliament member, as a parliamentary secretary to international development minister Karina Gould.

Sidhu, who was elected to the House of Commons for the first time in October 2019 from Brampton East, tweeted his appreciation for the appointment, saying he was “excited and truly honoured.” He replaces another Indo-Canadian lawmaker Kamal Khera, who resigned in January after it emerged that she had travelled to the US during the Christmas break even as the government warned against non-essential travel outside the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sidhu, a Sikh with roots in Punjab, is an alumnus of the University of Waterloo. He is married and has two daughters. Sidhu ran a customs brokerage business before he entered politics.

Sidhu’s appointment was part of a reshuffle that has led to the induction of new appointees and changes in some portfolios of the 38 parliamentary secretaries. There are also three Indo-Canadians in Trudeau’s Cabinet including defence minister Harjit Sajjan. Anita Anand is the public services and procurement minister. Bardish Chagger is the diversity and inclusion and youth minister.

“Parliamentary secretaries support ministers to deliver real, positive results for Canadians. I am confident that this team’s dedication, skills, and experience will help us continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, keep Canadians safe and supported, and build a more resilient Canada for everyone,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Parliamentary secretaries form a link between ministries and Parliament. They also help with legislative business.

Arif Virani is the other Indian-origin parliamentary secretary in the government.