Man's chilling confession on TV years after killing parents, says he used 'hand for dad, rope for mom' | Video

In a bizarre and shocking turn of events, a 53-year-old American man confessed to murdering his parents and burying their bodies in his home's backyard eight years ago. His confession was made in a TV interview, one in which he was brimming, showed no remorse, instead saying he did his duty to put them out of misery. Lorenz Kraus, a 53-year-old man who was arrested for murder after telling a television news anchor that he killed his parents.(AP)

He and spoke in detail on how and why he committed the crime.

The interview came about after Lorenz Kraus himself contacted local news outlet CBS6 in Albany and later sat for the interview in which he admitted to killing his parents Franz and Theresia Kraus.

A video of his confession during the interview with news anchor Greg Floyd is going viral.

“I did my duty to my parents... my concern for their misery was paramount," he said. Kraus also cited his mother's injury from falling while crossing a road, and his father's inability to drive due to a cataract surgery.

Kraus also confessed to burying his parents' bodies in the backyard. He earlier seemed reluctant to talk about how he killed his parents, but later admitted to suffocating them both.

When asked which parent he killed first, Kraus replied: "My father, and after he died, my mother put her head on his chest. She was there for a few hours and then I finished her."

He also said that his parents did not struggle, and died quickly. When asked what he used to suffocate his parents, Kraus said, "For my father a hand, for my mother a rope.

Kraus also revealed that the bodies of his parents, who he said were 92 and 83 years old and survivors of World War II in Germany, were kept for three days before he buried them in the backyard.

“They knew that this was it for them, that they were perishing at your hand?” news anchor Greg Floyd asked Kraus. “Yes,” said Kraus. “And it was so quick.”

All the while he made the confessions, Kraus seemed very nonchalant and unaffected by the gravity of his actions. According to the anchor who interviewed him, the case came as a complete surprise because no one had reported Kraus's parents missing as neighbours thought they had moved back to Germany.

“The public never knew anything until Tuesday when an array of police vehicles showed up on that street and started searching a house and digging in the backyard,” he said.

Kraus was arrested shortly after leaving the television studio and charged with two counts of murder, and his parents' remains were recovered in the yard.