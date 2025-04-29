Liberals win Canada election, but unclear if they have majority: Media projections

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals have been projected to win the Canada election on Monday, multiple media reported, giving the party another term in power after a campaign defined by threats from US President Donald Trump. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.(REUTERS file)

CTV and CBC, however, said it is too soon to say whether they will form a majority government.

Mark Carney had asked for a strong mandate to help him handle US President Donald Trump's tariffs and annexation threat, but CTV and CBC said the Liberals had not yet secured the 172 electoral districts, known as seats, they needed for a majority.

Liberal candidates were leading or elected in 135 of the 343 seats, ahead of the Conservative Party with 88 as of 10:14 pm Ottawa time. Bloomberg reported.

What does it mean?

Mark Carney's party will secure enough seats to try to form a government, but it’s still unclear whether they will win a majority or be forced to work with other parties to pass legislation, Bloomberg reported, citing projections from major TV networks.

Liberals winning big

The Liberals appeared to be winning big in the most populous provinces of Ontario and Quebec, manufacturing hubs where key industries such as auto manufacturing, steel and aluminium are in the crosshairs of Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The Liberals also continued its dominance of the four provinces in the Atlantic region.

Mark Carney’s triumph represents a stunning turnaround for the Liberals, a party that has governed Canada for most of the past century but seemed on track for a historic electoral drubbing just four months ago.

The former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England became the party’s leader on March 9, after Justin Trudeau stepped down as prime minister, and called an election only two weeks later.

He leaned into his position as a prime minister who would fight for Canada against an aggressive White House.