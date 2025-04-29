Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Liberals win Canada election, but unclear if they have majority: Media projections

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2025 08:12 AM IST

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals are projected to win the Canada election, securing another term amid US President Trump's threats.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals have been projected to win the Canada election on Monday, multiple media reported, giving the party another term in power after a campaign defined by threats from US President Donald Trump.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.(REUTERS file)
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.(REUTERS file)

CTV and CBC, however, said it is too soon to say whether they will form a majority government.

Mark Carney had asked for a strong mandate to help him handle US President Donald Trump's tariffs and annexation threat, but CTV and CBC said the Liberals had not yet secured the 172 electoral districts, known as seats, they needed for a majority.

Liberal candidates were leading or elected in 135 of the 343 seats, ahead of the Conservative Party with 88 as of 10:14 pm Ottawa time. Bloomberg reported. 

What does it mean?

Mark Carney's party will secure enough seats to try to form a government, but it’s still unclear whether they will win a majority or be forced to work with other parties to pass legislation, Bloomberg reported, citing projections from major TV networks.

Liberals winning big 

The Liberals appeared to be winning big in the most populous provinces of Ontario and Quebec, manufacturing hubs where key industries such as auto manufacturing, steel and aluminium are in the crosshairs of Donald Trump’s tariffs. 

The Liberals also continued its dominance of the four provinces in the Atlantic region.

Mark Carney’s triumph represents a stunning turnaround for the Liberals, a party that has governed Canada for most of the past century but seemed on track for a historic electoral drubbing just four months ago. 

The former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England became the party’s leader on March 9, after Justin Trudeau stepped down as prime minister, and called an election only two weeks later. 

He leaned into his position as a prime minister who would fight for Canada against an aggressive White House.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / Liberals win Canada election, but unclear if they have majority: Media projections
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On