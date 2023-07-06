Mark Levin's anti-democrat party book banned by Target? Backlash grows over alleged censorship

Target, the popular retail chain, is facing backlash from conservatives after allegedly refusing to sell Mark Levin's upcoming book, "The Democrat Party Hates America," due to concerns that it might offend certain customers. The controversy comes in the wake of criticism Target received for its LGBTQ+ Pride range, which faced threats and calls for a boycott. While Levin claims that Target will not carry his book, it remains available for pre-order on the store's website. FILE - Customers make their way through the parking lot of a Target store Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Target, Macy's and Dollar General are warning investors their sales will suffer during the remainder of 2023 as consumers shift spending to essentials. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)

Levin took to Twitter to express his frustration, stating that Target had informed his publisher about their decision not to carry his book, citing potential offense to customers. He called it "corporatist left-wing censorship" and accused the retailer of refusing to carry the book because it might offend Democrats.

Supporters of Levin, including General Mike Flynn and Ted Cruz, voiced their disappointment in Target's alleged censorship, urging others to boycott the store. The Blaze, a conservative online outlet, also criticized Target on Twitter, giving people another reason to join the boycott.

However, there were Twitter users who defended Target's decision, highlighting that the book's title, "The Democrat Party Hates America," might be seen as offensive to a significant portion of the retailer's customer base.

The issue surrounding book censorship continues to fuel an ongoing debate, with conservative groups at the forefront of efforts to ban books they deem inappropriate. In recent years, there has been a surge in demands to censor library books, even targeting acclaimed works by esteemed authors like Margaret Atwood and Toni Morrison.

Deborah Caldwell-Stone, representing the America Library Association (ALA), emphasized that attempts to censor books serve as a means to silence marginalized voices, including those from the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color. The goal of such censorship is to exclude these voices from national conversations, perpetuating a cycle of discrimination and inequality.

It's important to recognize that book censorship transcends political affiliations. A notable example occurred in Utah, where a parent challenged the state's ban on books considered pornographic by calling for the removal of the Bible from school libraries. This action ignited controversy within the local Christian community, underscoring the complexities surrounding censorship and differing perspectives on what is deemed appropriate or offensive.

Target's decision to allegedly refuse Levin's book comes amidst a politically charged environment where cultural and ideological battles are playing out on various fronts, including retail shelves.

