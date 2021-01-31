Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t convinced Australia to back down from new law
Facebook Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s meeting with Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in the past week did little to resolve the spat between the social media giant and the country over proposed changes to media laws.
“Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down, if that’s what you’re asking,” Frydenberg said on Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s “Insiders” program on Sunday. The billionaire “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook” in what the treasurer called “a very constructive discussion.”
Tech giants from Facebook to Alphabet Inc.’s Google have been battling Australian lawmakers on the proposed legislation requiring them to pay for using media content. The new laws are designed to support the local media industry, including Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., that has struggled to adapt to the digital economy.
Facebook has threatened to block Australians from sharing news on its platform if the law is pushed through, while Google said it could remove its search engine entirely from the Australian market.
Frydenberg said Sunday that while he doesn’t dismiss Google’s threats, he’s not “intimidated” by them either.
Australia Says ‘Inevitable’ Google Will Have to Pay for News
“We’re in detailed discussions with Google, with Facebook, with the other players across the industry, because this has not been a short conversation that we’ve had with these companies,” he said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also spoken with Microsoft Corp.’s CEO Satya Nadella about the proposed changes, Frydenberg said.
“At every step of the way, these businesses have been consulted,” the treasurer said. “What I do know is media businesses should be paid for content.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China reports biggest rise in new coronavirus cases in 6 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After free-spending Trump years, Republicans rediscover US debt
- Now, with Democrats back in the presidency and narrowly controlling Congress, Republicans are citing concerns about the rising US debt and deficit as grounds to object to Biden's agenda.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden calls for Democrats to keep Trump impeachment trial short
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-science movement set up US for worse pandemic: Expert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown
- Cindy, who landed in London last week, is one of thousands of Hong Kongers fleeing their hometown since Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the territory last summer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Royal family documentary banned by Queen leaked on YouTube 50 yrs later: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli police use water cannon to disperse anti-PM Netanyahu protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain opens visa scheme for millions of Hong Kong citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t convinced Australia to back down from new law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Macron defends decision not to order third lockdown as third Covid wave spreads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Covid-19 cases surpass 26 million, toll at 438,239
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US pauses plan to give Covid-19 vaccine to Guantanamo prisoners
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to launch formal bid to join transpacific trading bloc
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daniel Pearl case: US presses Pakistan for ‘accountability’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mask order in US; probe in China proceeds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox