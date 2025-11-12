Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Masked Israeli settlers torch property, injure four Palestinians, army says

Reuters |
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 12:14 am IST

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE:Masked Israeli settlers torch property, injure four Palestinians, army says

RAMALLAH, West Bank, - Masked Israeli settlers hurled stones and torched dairy trucks, farmland and Bedouin structures, injuring four people on Tuesday in the latest in a surge of settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military and a Palestinian official said.

Masked Israeli settlers torch property, injure four Palestinians, army says
Masked Israeli settlers torch property, injure four Palestinians, army says

The army said soldiers rushed to Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf after dozens of masked Israeli civilians attacked Palestinians and set fire to property. It said four Palestinians were treated for injuries. Security forces dispersed the confrontation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it treated three people who had been beaten with sticks and stones. Israeli police said four Israeli suspects were arrested and held for questioning.

On Friday, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said settlers staged at least 264 attacks on Palestinians in October — the highest monthly tally since the U.N. began tracking incidents in 2006.

Palestinian Minister Muayyad Shaaban, head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, said settlers set fire to the four trucks belonging to the Junaidi dairy, agricultural areas and tin rooms and tents of Bedouin families, while hurling stones at residents.

Later, near the Baron Industrial Zone, where some of the masked settlers had regrouped, they attacked soldiers and damaged a military vehicle, the army said.

Home to 2.7 million Palestinians, the West Bank has long been at the heart of plans for a future Palestinian state existing alongside Israel. Successive Israeli governments have expanded settlements rapidly, fragmenting the land.

The United Nations, Palestinians and most countries regard settlements as illegal under international law. Israel disputes this, citing biblical ties to the land and security concerns. Around half a million Israeli settlers live in the West Bank.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Masked Israeli settlers torch property, injure four Palestinians, army says
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On