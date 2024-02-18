 Massive fire breaks out at French plant housing 900 tonnes of lithium batteries | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Massive fire breaks out at French plant housing 900 tonnes of lithium batteries

Massive fire breaks out at French plant housing 900 tonnes of lithium batteries

Reuters |
Feb 18, 2024 10:59 PM IST

The fire broke out on Saturday in a warehouse owned by French recycling group SNAM in Viviez, north of Toulouse.

Some 900 tonnes of lithium batteries were on fire at a battery recycling plant in southern France, authorities said on Sunday, sending a cloud of thick black smoke into the sky above the site.

SNAM did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Rep Photo)(HT_PRINT)
SNAM did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Rep Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The fire broke out on Saturday in a warehouse owned by French recycling group SNAM in Viviez, north of Toulouse, local councillor Pascal Mazet said in a statement on X.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Lithium batteries are vital in electrical devices from phones to electric cars, but contain combustible materials which, combined with the energy they store, can make them vulnerable to catching fire when exposed to heat - a potential danger given the toxic materials their burning can emit.

In January 2023, a large fire broke out in a Normandy warehouse storing car components and thousands of lithium batteries, which was brought under control without causing any casualties. Firefighters said there were no indications of the release of dangerous air pollution.

French media showed thick smoke over the Viviez site and newspaper Le Monde reported that up to 70 firefighters were battling to get the fire under control.

Charles Giusti, a local official in the Aveyron prefecture which includes Viviez, said on BFM television there was no danger to people living nearby.

The prefecture said in a statement overnight that while the fire was under control, it was burning slowly and was expected to last for several hours.

SNAM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A security note for the site warns that in case of a major fire, products present there were likely to result in the emission of cadmium through fumes.

Cadmium is highly toxic and dangerous to the environment, but the note said that considering the environment of the factory and the behaviour of toxic fumes, these should not pose an immediate health risk to residents.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On