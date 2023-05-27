Matt Gaetz surprises viewers as fill-in host on Newsmax TV, ignites media backlash

In a move that has left many scratching their heads, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida recently took on the role of a fill-in host on Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly Reports. Gaetz, who appeared on the show not as a guest but as the host, began the program by addressing viewers and clarifying that he was filling in for Greg Kelly, who had the night off. He then proceeded to discuss debt ceiling negotiations between President Joe Biden and House Republicans, despite being actively involved in those negotiations himself. The congressman's hosting gig has sparked criticism and bewilderment among both media insiders and social media users. WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during a hearing before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government of the House Judiciary Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on May 18, 2023 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing on "Weaponization of the Federal Government."(Getty Images via AFP)

Gaetz's appearance on the right-wing news channel, where he donned the persona of a news anchor, has been deemed a "new line in right-wing entertainment" by some social media users. One unnamed Newsmax staffer revealed to Mediaite that even within the network, people were taken aback by the decision to have a sitting member of Congress host a news show, describing it as "the worst idea I've heard in a long time."

During his time as the host, Gaetz delved into the ongoing debt limit talks on Capitol Hill, questioning whether the increased borrowing limit would truly meet the needs of the country or further fuel a government that has lost its way. He also criticized President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness, suggesting that hardworking Americans should not have to subsidize degrees in fields such as intersectional gender studies.

In addition, Gaetz touched on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's situation, implying that Paxton's wife could potentially serve as a juror in a state Senate trial related to calls for Paxton's impeachment over alleged abuse of office. The congressman also interviewed fellow Republican Representative Chip Roy from Texas, who expressed his belief that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would perform well in the 2024 presidential primaries. However, Gaetz remained skeptical, considering the potential influence of former President Donald Trump's candidacy.

The congressman's foray into hosting duties comes after he previously guest-hosted a podcast run by former Trump strategist Steve Bannon. The decision to have a sitting congressman take on the role of a news host has sparked criticism on Twitter, with many questioning the appropriateness of Gaetz's "anchorman cosplay" and the blurred lines between politics and media.

As Gaetz's hosting gig on Newsmax continues to generate debate and controversy, it remains to be seen whether this will be a one-time occurrence or if it signals a new trend of politicians stepping into media roles. In an era where the boundaries between news, entertainment, and politics have become increasingly blurred, the incident raises important questions about journalistic integrity and the role of elected officials in the media landscape.