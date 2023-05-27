President Biden faces criticism as he departs White House amid debt-ceiling talks

46th U.S. President Joe Biden drew criticism from fellow Democrats as he left the White House on Friday ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, while debt-ceiling talks were still ongoing. Despite the several backlash, Biden expressed optimism about reaching a deal before the looming deadline. U.S. President Joe Biden walks before departing the White House for Camp David, in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn before his departure, Biden said, "With regard to the debt limit, things are looking good, very optimistic. I hope we'll have some clear evidence tonight before the clock strikes 12 that we have a deal, but it's very close,” added, “And I'm optimistic."

As Biden left for his trips to Camp David and Delaware, House Democrats voiced their frustration with his perceived lack of involvement in avoiding a potential federal debt default.

The White House press office also released a statement criticizing House Republicans for proposing a "cruel and senseless" work requirement for food stamps, casting doubts on the likelihood of an imminent deal.

To alleviate some pressure, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that the government would have funds until June 5, four days longer than initially anticipated. Nonetheless, any agreement would still need to pass through both the House and the Senate, where members from both parties have expressed reservations about certain key compromise points.

Biden's schedule included a trip to Camp David in Maryland on Friday evening, followed by a visit to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday.

The President was set to return to Washington, D.C., later on, Sunday, and on Monday, he planned to visit Arlington National Cemetery to pay his respects to the nation's fallen soldiers before traveling back to Delaware.

ALSO READ| Colorado National Guard to commemorate Memorial Day with F-16 flyovers

An anonymous House Democrat expressed discontent with Biden's travel plans, telling Politico, "Please tell me that's not true," upon hearing about the president's intention to leave town.

The lawmaker added, “You’re going to see a caucus that’s so pissed if he’s stupid enough to do that.”

On Friday, Biden only hosted two events, both celebrating the winning teams of the March Madness men's and women's basketball competitions. During the celebration for the women's Louisiana State University team, a player collapsed while Biden was speaking. Budget director Shalanda Young, a top White House negotiator, was present at the LSU event, along with Representative Garret Graves (R-La.), one of the leading GOP negotiators.

Biden acknowledged Young's involvement in the critical budget talks, stating, "Shalanda Young back there, director of management and budget, putting together a deal—hopefully. [Young] is now helping me with the critical budget talks we're in the middle of now. But she said, 'I'm leaving the talks to be here.'"

At another event with the University of Connecticut men's team, the 46th U.S. President briefly touched on the financial negotiations but shifted the focus to lighter subjects, joking about the term "second gentleman" and engaging with children.

The optics of Biden leaving town while debt talks were ongoing sparked outrage among fellow Democrats, particularly due to the perception that Biden had taken a hands-off approach. The White House had previously refused to negotiate with House Republicans on spending cuts as part of a debt-ceiling increase.

An anonymous House Democrat told Politico, "It's time to bring the president off the bench, or bring somebody off the bench. No one's responding to anything. Kevin's consistently on message," referring to House Speaker McCarthy.

The frustration stemmed from the belief that despite holding the Oval Office, the president appeared disengaged.

While the White House has warned about the potential consequences of failing to reach a deal, some conservatives dismissed concerns of a U.S. debt default, arguing that the Constitution would require debt payments to be made from ongoing federal cash flow.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump's son ends up insulting former POTUS while taking a dig at Ron DeSantis

In her statement on Friday afternoon, Treasury Secretary Yellen indicated that without raising or suspending the debt limit by June 5.

“Based on the most recent available data, we now estimate that Treasury will have insufficient resources to satisfy the government’s obligations if Congress has not raised or suspended the debt limit by June 5.”