'May have 2 buy Twitter now': Does Elon Musk have a new 'rival'?
Elon Musk may have a 'rival' in his attempt to buy Twitter after American rapper Snoop Dogg said 'may have to buy Twitter now' on Friday. Snoop Dogg's tweet (it was a joke, wasn't it?) followed Musk saying his $44 billion bid was 'temporarily on hold pending details of calculation (of) spam/fake accounts…" Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk, the world's richest man, later re-affirmed his commitment to the acquisition - yet to be approved by shareholders.
"May have 2 buy Twitter now," Snoop Dogg tweeted and offered his 'business plan' for the social media giant, which includes free internet on airplanes because (of course) '29 dollars for 1 hour is b***sh*t' and a blue tick mark (indicating a verified user handle) for (well, almost) everyone.
"First line of business. Free internet on airplanes!!! 29 dollars for 1 hour is b***sh*t. Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say 'Hello'. Nah f**k those bots."
The rapper's new 'board of directors' made for interesting reading too!
"Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC."
'Tha guy with ponytail', by the way, has said 'I am all in'.
Pete Najarian, a former American football player and co-founder of investor guidance firm Market Rebellion, was speaking on CNBC's Halftime Report.
"Hey Snoop Dogg, sounds like Pete Najarian is interested. Our DMs are open," the show later tweeted with a clip of the exchange.
On Musk's 'temporarily' stalled bid, the billionaire announced Saturday that his team will conduct a 'random sampling' of 100 followers of Twitter's own account on the social media platform.
"To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover…"
"The bots are very angry at being counted."
All of this was days after the South African-born entrepreneur said one of his priorities - if and when he does buy Twitter - will be to remove 'spam bots'.
Twitter Inc. shares tumbled after Musk tweeted that takeover was 'on hold'.
-
Shireen Abu Akleh funeral: Antony Blinken condemns ‘intrusion’ by Israel
The United States on Saturday condemned the Israeli security forces for 'intruding' into the funeral procession of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed on May 10 while covering an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin, West Bank. Read Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank “This proves that Shireen's reports and honest words had a powerful impact,” the deceased 51-year-old brother, Tony, told Associated Press.
-
Watch: SpaceX launches rocket with 53 satellites for Starlink constellation
SpaceX on Saturday morning (according to Indian Standard Time) launched a rocket carrying 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation from California. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:37 am IST. In a tweet, SpaceX wrote that they are “targeting a Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites from SLC-40 in Florida in 22.5 hours.” Reportedly, SpaceX has launched over 2, Starlink satellites to date.
-
Deal on hold, Elon Musk announces ‘random sampling’ of Twitter's followers
In a continuation of his announcement from a day ago that the Twitter acquisition deal was being put on hold temporarily, world's richest person Elon Musk announced on Saturday his team will do 'random sampling' of 100 followers of Twitter's account on the social media giant's own platform. The sampling, presumably, will be done to estimate the percentage of spam or fake accounts out of the total 61.7 million accounts that follow Twitter.
-
No one can predict length of Ukraine war, says Zelensky |Top 5 points
Russia's offensive in Ukraine is set to enter the 12th week with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky saying on Friday night that “no one can predict the length of the war”. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he has asked G-7 countries to adopt legislation and put in place all necessary procedures needed to seize Russian sovereign assets and give them to Ukraine.
-
Pfizer, EU push back Covid vaccine delivery to help booster campaign
Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday they had agreed to push back deliveries of their Covid-19 vaccines to the European Union by three months as the bloc prepares for a potential booster campaign in the fall. The companies amended their supply agreement with the European Commission to push back delivery of doses scheduled for June through August until September through the fourth quarter of this year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics