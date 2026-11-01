Looting, petrol bombs, fireworks: Protests turn violent in France, Germany as unrest grips Europe

Scores of people took to the streets in France and Germany as Europe witnessed yet another week of protests. France saw its third consecutive weekend of demonstrations, while those in Germany turned violent, with protesters looting stores and hurling petrol bombs at authorities. Barricades were set on fire in Hamburg, while scuffles also broke out in Berlin and Cologne. (File Photo/Reuters)

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France sees clashes, hundreds of arrests The demonstrations in France began last month with high school students protesting teacher shortages, neglected buildings, and the university admissions system. However, the agitation expanded when labor unions and others joined in with several other demands.

Protesters in France took to the streets on Saturday in a third consecutive weekend of demonstrations over education and living costs, The Associated Press reported.

The French government estimated that 3,20,000 protesters took part nationwide on Saturday, down from 5,50,000 on October 17 and 4,10,000 on October 24, the report stated. However, organisers are said to have reported higher figures. Their estimates could not be known at the time of publishing.

While the crowd along the Boulevards des Maréchaux, avenues that ring the edge of Paris, remained largely peaceful at first, with techno music playing and marchers going trick-or-treating for Halloween, unrest broke out near Porte de Charenton. Protesters launched glass bottles and fireworks, while police used stun grenades and tear gas.

According to the French authorities, over 560 were arrested nationwide by Saturday night, AP added.