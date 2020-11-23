e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines to be nominated by President- elect Joe Biden

Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines to be nominated by President- elect Joe Biden

If so, Alejandro Mayorkas will be the first Latino to run homeland security and Avril Haines will be the first female intelligence chief. Former Secretary of State John Kerry will also be nominated as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

world Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alejandro Mayorkas, who will be nominated as the secretary for the department of homeland security by President- elect Joe Biden.
Alejandro Mayorkas, who will be nominated as the secretary for the department of homeland security by President- elect Joe Biden.(AP)
         

President- elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Alejandro N. Mayorkas to run homeland security and Avril Danica Haines as the intelligence chief, as per reports in the New York Times. If so, Mayorkas will be the first Latino to run Homeland Security and Haines will be the first female intelligence chief.

Alejandro N. Mayorkas, 62, is a Cuban-American lawyer who served as the Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of Homeland Security from 2013 to 2016. After this, he joined the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr as a partner and practices in the areas of civil and criminal litigation, internal investigations, cybersecurity, crisis management and strategic counseling. In 2008, The National Law Journal named Mayorkas as one of the “50 Most Influential Minority Lawyers in America.”

Avril Danica Haines, 51, is an American lawyer and former government official who served as the White House Deputy National Security Advisor in Barack Obama’s administration. She previously served as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, the first woman to hold this position. She has also served as Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs in the Office of White House Counsel.

Read more | Anthony Blinken, likely secretary of state, is positive on US-India ties

Biden has also named former Secretary of State John Kerry as his Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. Kerry is a former Massachusetts senator and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee who will sit on the National Security Council. This will be the first time the National Security Council will include an official dedicated to climate change as the Biden administration intends to focus more on climate change.

tags
top news
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Joe Biden’s likely secy of state sees China as a challenge for India, US
Joe Biden’s likely secy of state sees China as a challenge for India, US
Next Maharashtra government swearing-in will be in broad daylight, says Devendra Fadnavis
Next Maharashtra government swearing-in will be in broad daylight, says Devendra Fadnavis
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In