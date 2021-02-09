Mea Culpa: Stormy Daniels talks about Donald Trump encounter in Cohen podcast

Former US President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen apologised to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the latest episode of his podcast, “Mea Culpa”. Once bitter foes, Cohen and Daniels were seen talking about Trump’s departure from office and sharing their experiences with each other.

"Both of our stories will be forever linked with Donald Trump, but also with one another," Cohen said to Daniels.

Cohen also apologised to Daniels for the pain he caused her while working for Trump. "Thanks for giving me a second chance," he said.

Daniels, an adult film star, was infamously paid $130,000 by Cohen before the 2016 presidential election as hush money to keep her alleged affair with Trump a secret. Federal prosecutors charged Cohen with flouting campaign contribution rules by arranging the hush-money payment to Daniels and a very similar payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal. He pleaded guilty to both of those counts as well as lying to Congress and tax evasion and was sentenced to three years in federal prison. He was released in May 2020.

Now, as Cohen is no longer associated with the former president, he gave a platform to Daniels to tell her story about the alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

A repentant Cohen said, “My battle is just now starting. People are really upset, and they’re just going to get more pissed off at me.”

The hour-long interview included graphic descriptions by Daniels of her 2006 sexual encounter with Trump which she called "the worst 90 seconds of my life, for sure, because it just made me hate myself."

Daniels also said that she regretted her links with Trump and if she had a choice to go back and change everything, she “would absolutely do that.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump for defamation after he denied her allegations. She told Cohen, "I've already lost everything, so I'm taking it all the way."

For Cohen, the remorse is different.