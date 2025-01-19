‘Mean Girls’ type: Ex-Staffers of ‘bully’ Meghan Markle say working with her was ‘awful’

Meghan Markle is facing fresh accusations of bullying behavior, with a former staffer describing her as a "Mean Girls" type in a new exposé about the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry. (FILES) Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. Meghan Markle, the actress wife of Britain's Prince Harry, will launch her new lifestyle and cooking show on Netflix on January 15, 2025, she announced January 2 on social media. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

A Vanity Fair report, published Friday, dives into the couple’s personal and professional lives five years after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

According to unnamed sources cited in the report, the couple’s working environment wasn’t always as harmonious as they might have hoped. One former colleague, who worked with 43-year-old Meghan Markle on her “Archetypes” podcast for Spotify, shared that the experience was “really, really, really awful” and “very painful.”

The source claims Meghan initially seemed warm and supportive but would turn cold and distant if things didn’t go as she and Harry expected.

"Because she’s constantly playing checkers—I’m not even going to say chess—but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment,” the Vanity Fair report quotes the staffer.

‘Mean Girls’ teenager

The former staffer went on to describe Meghan’s behavior as “undermining,” “talking behind your back,” and causing emotional distress. "Really, like, ‘Mean Girls’ teenager," they said.

Initially skeptical about the bullying allegations that had circulated around Meghan, the source’s opinion reportedly changed after working with her. “Oh, any given Tuesday this happened,” they stated, referring to the alleged bullying incidents.

Another person who interacted professionally with Meghan agreed, describing her management style as one where “you can be yelled at even if somebody doesn’t raise their voice.” They pointed out the difference between yelling in tone and screaming, emphasising the underlying harshness of her actions.

Two other sources cited in the report revealed that a colleague associated with the ‘Archetypes’ podcast took a leave of absence after working on three episodes and ultimately quit the project, with others reportedly taking extended breaks to escape the pressure.

Not all accounts negative

However, not all accounts are negative. Jane Marie, a producer who collaborated with the couple on their ‘Archewell’ projects, offered a contrasting view of Meghan, calling her "just a lovely, genuine person."

These new allegations are not the first time Meghan has faced accusations of bullying behavior in the workplace. Last year, The Hollywood Reporter published a story in which one insider described her as a “dictator in high heels” who had reduced “grown men to tears” and belittled her staff.

A 2022 book about the couple also detailed claims from former employees who had labeled Meghan a “narcissistic sociopath” and allegedly formed the “Sussex Survivors Club” in response to her behavior.

Meghan has not publicly responded to the latest allegations.