Meghan Markle ‘didn’t think twice’ to defame royal family

Meghan Markle's Netflix cookery series, With Love, Meghan, originally slated for release this month, was pushed until March for ghastly wildfires in California. While fans appreciate her thoughtfulness, some criticize Meghan Markle's past actions, like the Oprah interview, for being timely amid family health crises and tensions with the Royal Family. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

“I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” she posted. Social media dwellers have applauded Meghan for the decision, with many praising her thoughtfulness.

People Magazine reported that Meghan “didn’t think twice” about the delay. “I don’t think she could imagine putting out a show centered on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in,” an insider close to the Duchess told the magazine.

However, another royal insider told Daily Mail editor Richard Eden this week, “Meghan seemingly didn’t think twice about going ahead with the Oprah interview, did she?” alluding to the 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that aired while Prince Philip was seriously ill in the hospital. The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry’s grandfather, passed away four weeks later.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle ‘can't wait’ to ‘shut some people up’ with her Netflix cookery show

Meghan's repeated allegations reportedly upset the monarchy

Meghan's allegations included that the Prince William made her cry, that an unnamed senior royal was worried about the colour of her unborn child's skin and that part of the interview deeply strained relations with the Royal Family. Critics argue that such accusations would have undoubtedly caused pain to both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

“Would people really want to watch a glossy TV show about someone’s luxury lifestyle when thousands of Americans have seen their homes and lives destroyed?” a royal source asked the British outlet this week. “There will still be thousands of people homeless in three months’ time,” the source pointed out.

That’s not the first time the Sussexes have come under fire for being strategic about timing. Just two months after Queen Elizabeth's death, their accusations were aired in Harry and Meghan, their 2022 Netflix docu-series, which also exacerbated family tensions. Some were turned off by Meghan exaggerating a curtsy for the late Queen to the point of mockery, while many found Meghan’s performance distasteful.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry's former ghostwriter reveals the actual truth behind what he wrote: ‘It was hardly illuminating’

Moreover, Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, written as his grandmother’s health deteriorated, was full of private conversations and criticised his family. But critics argue that the tone of his book reflected badly on him because it was published four months after the Queen's death.