Meghan Markle ‘can't wait’ to ‘shut some people up’ with her Netflix cookery show

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, was set to debut this week but has been postponed to March 4 out of respect for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Meghan Markle is seen cooking in the $5 Million kitchen in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

“I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” the Duchess announced following the ghastly wildfire.

Meghan reportedly remains optimistic about the show’s success

The Duchess of Sussex is confident that her work will resonate with audiences and hush her critics. “She is so confident it’s going to do well, and she will get the accolades she deserves for it, which will finally shut some people up. She can’t wait,” a source told Ok! Magazine.

“She has always been confident in her own abilities, and while her confidence took a knock when she was in the royal family, she is riding high again, and she’s so proud of this show.”

Last week, following Meghan's post, Netflix officially announced the premiere date change Speaking to the Daily Express US, royal expert Pauline Maclaran, a Professor of Marketing and Consumer Research at Royal Holloway, explained why a delay might be advisable: “It will make her expressions of joy in the home environment seem rather trite, I fear, and really she would be advised to delay the launch of the Netflix program.”

“I doubt this is within her power and I’m sure Netflix already have their schedule well outlined and can probably not delay at this late stage.”

“The timing of the show was ‘jinxed,’” she observed. “People tend to underestimate her, but Meghan knows what the audience wants, and she is giving them that with this show.”

“People always open up to her because she listens and cares. She knows the audience will warm to her if they give the show a chance,” Pauline concluded.