Meet Daisy the dog - this company's 'chief morale officer' as WFH ends | Video
As companies around the world end their WFH, or work-from-home, arrangements and return to their offices, one big question is doing the rounds - how will employees get used to formal work environments (and the stress and tension of Monday morning meetings and frantic late nights fine-tuning PPTs) after more than two years of working from the comfort of their houses?
For a Canadian firm the answer is simple - hire dogs!
Meet Daisy, a 12-year-old Labrador and the 'chief morale officer' at Ottawa-based Tungsten Collaborative.
She greets employees and visitors each day with a cheerful wag of the tail and a goofy grin that will lighten any mood and is one of several pets now a staple at post-pandemic Canadian workplaces because their caregivers do not want to leave them at home after all this time.
"You develop this relationship being at home with your pet on a day-to-day basis… and all of a sudden you go back to work, so now they have to be crated for the day or roam the house alone… it's not fair to them," Bill Dicke, president of Tungsten Collaborative, told news agency AFP.
"We encourage people if they have pets to bring them (to work)," Dicke told AFP.
Daisy is listed as chief morale officer on Tungsten Collaborative's website and is among the many pets joining their owners returning to Canadian office
She roams her new 'workplace' with at least three other doggie colleagues - an adorable Basset Hound named Delilah, Eevee the Greyhound and German Shepherd puppy Hudson – and her skills include 'stress management' and 'client engagement'. Her 'employers' note that many of the industrial design studio's 'greatest innovations can be traced back to a long walk' with her.
An estimated 200,000 Canadians have adopted a dog or cat since the start of the pandemic, and hundreds of thousands more have been adopted worldwide.
And companies in Canada, the US and other nations are responding positively, with Amazon and Google among those to now have 'pet-friendly' policies.
Not everyone is in favour though, with AFP quoting some employees as expressing concern because they are afraid of dogs or just don't want to have to deal with stains on the carpets.
With input from AFP
-
Why Tesla has halted production at Shanghai plant
Tesla Inc has halted most of its production at its Shanghai plant due to problems securing parts for its electric vehicles, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the latest in a series of difficulties for the factory. Two sources familiar with the matter had earlier said supply issues had forced the factory to halt production on Monday. Tesla did not immediately respond to a query for comment.
-
How Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa was evacuated as protesters stormed his home
Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had to be rescued by heavily armed troops from his official residence in Colombo this morning after thousands of protesters stormed the main gates. Protesters then tried to force their way into 'Temple Trees' - the two-storey colonial-era building that serves as the Lankan PM's home and where Rajapaksa and his family were sheltering.
-
South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol begins work from bunker, sworn in hours later
South Korea's new president Yoon Suk-yeol began his five-year term at midnight with his first first briefing as commander-in-chief from the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Yoon started his work from an underground bunker set up at his new presidential office amid high tension in the Korean peninsula. Hours later, Yoon was sworn in as the president in a huge formal ceremony at Seoul's National Assembly.
-
Elon Musk's Taj Mahal tweet prompts mother Maye to share anecdote from 1954
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, shared an interesting anecdote about the billionaire's grandparents who flew to the Taj Mahal on their way to Australia from South Africa in 1954. Maye Musk said that Elon's grandparents, Joshua Haldeman and Wyn Haldeman, were the only people to complete this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Maye's tweet came after the world's richest man expressed his fondness for Indian architecture.
-
Danish Siddiqui, Ukraine journalists among those honoured. Pulitzer winners list
The Pulitzer Prize Board recognised on Monday Ukrainian journalists for their "courage, endurance and commitment to truthful" coverage of Russia's invasion of their country, which began on February 24. The prestigious awards also honoured US media giant The Washington Post, for its coverage of the January 6, 2021 riots- when a mob of supporters of former US president Donald Trump attacked the Capitol Building in Washington.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics