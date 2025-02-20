Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meghan Markle again has to justify her choice for ‘cringeworthy’ rebrand amid ‘plagiarism’ row

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 20, 2025 08:39 AM IST

Meghan Markle rebranded her 'American Riviera Orchard' to 'As Ever' and launched a new website featuring her daughter, Lilibet.

Just this Tuesday, Meghan Markle announced in an Instagram video that she is rebranding her ‘American Riviera Orchard’ as ‘As Ever’. She also launched a new website with it featuring images of her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle's rebranding of 'American Riviera Orchard' to 'As Ever' includes her daughter in marketing. Critics deem the move cringeworthy.(Netflix)
Meghan Markle's rebranding of 'American Riviera Orchard' to 'As Ever' includes her daughter in marketing. Critics deem the move cringeworthy.(Netflix)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard torched the brand’s launch as “cringeworthy” and suggested, “Featuring her children in her work is the inevitable cute touch that she can also control.”

“You have to applaud her tenacity,” she told Fox News. However, Chard also argued that “Meghan hasn't stepped away from her self-induced drama,” adding, “She seems to be stuck in a revolving door of inauthentic, contrived, and, on occasion, cringeworthy behaviour. Unfortunately, it doesn't lend itself well to people buying into her brand.”

ALSO READ| ‘We exist’: NYC clothing label ‘As Ever’ expresses concerns after Meghan Markle picks same name for her brand

Meghan may land into murky ‘copyright’ woes

“When unveiling it, Lilibet appears, which is rare,” Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News. “When an adult is covering up a mistake, why not use a child to divert attention? We rarely get a sight of the Sussex children… She comes across as charmless and sycophantic. I wouldn't believe anyone I didn't trust if they confided in me, and I certainly don't trust her.”

“Yes, the logo that she has used for the new brand As Ever is clearly very similar to the coat of arms for an area of Majorca. This is another brand setback as it looks like it's been copied rather than a whole new brand identity created,” branding expert Nick Ede told The Sun.

“This may potentially create copyright issues and a further headache for Meghan and her team.”

The Sun also reported that the Suits star had incurred the fury of the mayor of a small Majorcan town, who has accused her of “plagiarism” over the logo similarities to its 14th-century coat of arms.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle’s new brand logo is ‘another headache’ that may result in…

Mark Kloski, founder of a small-time clothing business owner told the outlet, “Wow and hello. I want to say thank you to all the old friends who know and love our small family brand As Ever, and also say hi to all those that have just become aware we exist.”

“I’m a very small business, it’s a family-run operation. I’m essentially a one man band,” and added, “Even if I wanted to do something I don’t think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this.”

The Express reported that Meghna's “team is thinking of backups as we speak just in case.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On