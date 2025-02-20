Meghan Markle again has to justify her choice for ‘cringeworthy’ rebrand amid ‘plagiarism’ row

Just this Tuesday, Meghan Markle announced in an Instagram video that she is rebranding her ‘American Riviera Orchard’ as ‘As Ever’. She also launched a new website with it featuring images of her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet. Meghan Markle's rebranding of 'American Riviera Orchard' to 'As Ever' includes her daughter in marketing. Critics deem the move cringeworthy.(Netflix)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard torched the brand’s launch as “cringeworthy” and suggested, “Featuring her children in her work is the inevitable cute touch that she can also control.”

“You have to applaud her tenacity,” she told Fox News. However, Chard also argued that “Meghan hasn't stepped away from her self-induced drama,” adding, “She seems to be stuck in a revolving door of inauthentic, contrived, and, on occasion, cringeworthy behaviour. Unfortunately, it doesn't lend itself well to people buying into her brand.”

Meghan may land into murky ‘copyright’ woes

“When unveiling it, Lilibet appears, which is rare,” Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News. “When an adult is covering up a mistake, why not use a child to divert attention? We rarely get a sight of the Sussex children… She comes across as charmless and sycophantic. I wouldn't believe anyone I didn't trust if they confided in me, and I certainly don't trust her.”

“Yes, the logo that she has used for the new brand As Ever is clearly very similar to the coat of arms for an area of Majorca. This is another brand setback as it looks like it's been copied rather than a whole new brand identity created,” branding expert Nick Ede told The Sun.

“This may potentially create copyright issues and a further headache for Meghan and her team.”

The Sun also reported that the Suits star had incurred the fury of the mayor of a small Majorcan town, who has accused her of “plagiarism” over the logo similarities to its 14th-century coat of arms.

Mark Kloski, founder of a small-time clothing business owner told the outlet, “Wow and hello. I want to say thank you to all the old friends who know and love our small family brand As Ever, and also say hi to all those that have just become aware we exist.”

“I’m a very small business, it’s a family-run operation. I’m essentially a one man band,” and added, “Even if I wanted to do something I don’t think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this.”

The Express reported that Meghna's “team is thinking of backups as we speak just in case.”