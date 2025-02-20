Meghan Markle’s new brand logo is ‘another headache’ that may result in…

Meghan Markle tries again to build a successful business by rebranding her declining lifestyle venture, American Riviera Orchard. Meghan Markle attempts to revive her business, American Riviera Orchard, by renaming it As Ever, with Netflix as a partner.(Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Meghan is seen in her garden with her husband, Prince Harry, in a new Instagram video. As Harry tells her, “It's recording,” before passing the phone to her, Meghan begins, “Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera,' that sounds like such a great name. It's my neighbourhood; it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.”

“Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever.”

However, branding expert Nick Ede ridiculed the similarity, stating, “Yes, the logo that she has used for the new brand As Ever is clearly very similar to the coat of arms for an area of Majorca. This is another brand setback as it looks like it's been copied rather than a whole new brand identity created.”

“This may potentially create copyright issues and a further headache for Meghan and her team,” he told The Sun.

Markle's entrepreneurial journey has been riddled with challenges

Just in December 2024, after an unsuccessful search for a CEO, she appointed herself to the role amid former staffers allegedly calling her “Duchess Difficult,” a “boss from hell,” and even a “dictator in high heels.”

Workplace concerns surrounding Markle’s leadership were further amplified when Josh Kettler, the company’s chief of staff, left last year.

“The brutal truth is Meghan and Harry are the toughest of taskmasters,” a source told InTouch Weekly. "They’re incredibly difficult to work for. The numbers don’t lie. To have almost 20 staffers quitting tells its own story. “It’s unprecedented, even for a startup!”

“Everyone's terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn't take advice. They're both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently,” another insider claimed.