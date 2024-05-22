Meghan Markle has 'no second thoughts' about royal exit, she is enjoying her revenge now: Royal expert
Meghan Markle relishes her new role after stepping down from royal duties, claims Tom Quinn.
A royal author has claimed that “Meghan Markle has no second thoughts” about her and Prince Harry’s decision to step down from their royal duties, and she is enjoying her revenge now.
The Sussexes left their royal duties in 2020, and their decision has not faltered, even after the storm of media attention and subsequent challenges.
A royal author, Tom Quinn, has told The Mirror UK, “Harry’s mental health has taken a hit since their departure, but Meghan has no second thoughts.”
Meghan’s resilience seems to outshine the difficulties, as Quinn observes, “Meghan is much tougher than Harry and thrives on the challenges. She feels vindicated, especially after the couple’s recent trip to Nigeria, where she felt recognized as a significant global figure.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent three-day sojourn to Nigeria has stirred up quite a reaction from the royal household. But Quinn confirms that “Meghan’s resolve is unshaken.”
“She is relishing her new role and the recognition that comes with it.”
The Nigerian populace extended a warm welcome to the couple, complete with traditional dances, receptions, and engagements with local schools and charities, akin to the pomp of royal visits.
Quinn points out that “Meghan and Harry’s trip to Nigeria felt like the official recognition Meghan has always desired. It’s no wonder she feels triumphant.”
Nigeria trip did not sit well with the British royal family
Reports suggest that Prince William is incensed, and King Charles III’s displeasure has reached new heights. Quinn notes, “William is determined to prevent similar events in the future.”
The visit has raised alarms within the royal circles, prompting concerns that Harry and Meghan might be seeking to unofficially retain their royal image. Quinn elaborates, “Their behavior during the trip, from speeches to charity visits, was designed to project an image of them as still active royals.”
King Charles, in particular, is said to be deeply troubled by the reception the couple received in Nigeria, which paralleled that of an official royal tour. “Charles is seething. The treatment Meghan and Harry received in Nigeria, as if they were on an official royal tour, has deeply upset the royal applecart,” Quinn asserts.
“This has caused significant worry for William and Charles, who are keen to distinguish the couple from their official royal duties.”
However, with the increased controversy on this visit, Meghan and Harry have made it clear to the world that they are going to extend their visit to Nigeria very soon. They have thanked Nigeria for the gesture and have further indicated their willingness and readiness to come out in public for other events.
