Meghan Markle secures a new podcast deal after the Spotify breakup last year

Less than a year after leaving Spotify, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media. The media company will also stream Meghan's previous podcast, "Archetypes," which first aired in 2022 on Spotify.

What's in store?

Lemonada Media has not revealed much about Meghan's new podcast. We'll have to wait for more details. But what we do know is that Meghan will be the host, and Lemonada will start streaming "Archetypes" this spring, handling ads and distribution.

Meghan's excitement

Meghan shared her excitement, saying, "I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting." She expressed joy in supporting a female-founded company with engaging podcasts and is eager to share both the revamped "Archetypes" and the upcoming dynamic podcast.

Lemonada's take

Lemonada CEO, Jessica Cordova Kramer, praised Meghan's talents, calling her a brilliant host, creator, and conversationalist. Lemonada's Chief Creative Officer, Stephanie Wittels Wachs, highlighted Meghan's collaborative spirit and clear vision, emphasizing her desire to build compassion and community through her work.

Meghan's podcasting journey

Meghan and Prince Harry have been on a media journey since stepping down as senior royals. They secured deals with Netflix and Spotify, creating content like the docuseries "Harry & Meghan." Their Spotify partnership ended in June 2023, with both parties expressing pride in the series they made together.

The Lemonada family

Lemonada Media, known for shows like "Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus" and "Choice Words with Samantha Bee," welcomes Meghan to their creative family. The Duchess of Sussex's collaboration with Lemonada adds a royal touch to the diverse array of podcasts on their platform.

Archetypes recap

"Archetypes," Meghan's previous podcast, featured conversations with notable women like Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, and Issa Rae. Lemonada plans to re-release the series, making it accessible to more people worldwide.

No financial secrets

While the financial terms of Meghan's deal with Lemonada remain undisclosed, it's evident that Meghan is excited to be part of a new creative venture.

In a nutshell, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is making a podcasting comeback with Lemonada Media, promising both a refreshed "Archetypes" and a new, yet-to-be-revealed podcast.