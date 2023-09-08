Meghan Markle's made ‘thinly veiled threat’ to royal family days before the Queen's passing, royal expert claims

As the royal family prepares to mark the first anniversary of the late Queen’s passing tomorrow, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be able to share their grief together. FILE - Meghan Markle left behind “highly private diary” at Frogmore Cottage(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

The Duke of Sussex is expected to stay in the UK for a brief visit after attending a charity event tonight and then fly to Germany for the Invictus Games, while the Duchess of Sussex remains in California.

The former royal couple was coincidentally in the UK last year when the Queen died at Balmoral on September 8, just days after Meghan’s explosive interview with The Cut magazine.

In the interview, she spoke about her life in California after quitting the royal family and revealed that she did not sign any non-disclosure agreement that would prevent her from speaking out. She also said that she found a diary that she had kept during her time as a royal at Frogmore Cottage when she returned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer.

She said, “It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking. I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to.” When asked why she hasn’t shared her true experience, Meghan said that she was “still healing”.

“I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything,” she added.

But, her interview sparked backlash from royal experts and commentators, who accused her of issuing “thinly veiled threats” and hinting at a possible memoir in the future.

Roya Nikkhah, the Sunday Times Royal Editor, said on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, "The thinly veiled threats that came in [Meghan’s interview with The Cut] …I think [she] probably hopes it does [feel threatening] to the Royal Family… [But] I think there’s a lot of eye-rolling, going, ‘We’re used to this by now’… [But] that phrase, ‘I have a lot to say until I don’t’ and, ‘I’ve never signed anything that restricts me from talking’… there was a very strong inference there.”

"And, of course, the reminder that she keeps a journal, and [her] revelation that, ‘when we came back to Windsor, to Frogmore Cottage for the Jubilee, I rediscovered my journal that I’d left there’ - I was astonished to discover that she had left a highly private diary behind in Windsor, rather than taking it back.

“She’s mentioned a couple of times in the last year or two that she kept a journal, and I think there is a very strong inference that Meghan could write her own memoir.”

Prince Harry will make a solo appearance at the WellChild Awards in London tonight before heading to Dusseldorf, Germany, on Saturday for his Invictus Games for injured veterans. He will likely spend less than 48 hours in his home country and will not meet his father King Charles or his brother Prince William, despite being in Britain on such a significant date.